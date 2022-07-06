Please Tell Me Whyyy There’s a Clerks III Trailer

I assure you, the Quick Stop is open again. After Kevin Smith first announced the project in 2019, Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Clerks III, the long-awaited threequel to Smith’s 1994 classic of New Jersey cinéma. Sure, they put out the semi-sequel Jay and Silent Bob Reboot in 2019, but it’s been 16 years since Clerks II (23 since Lit dropped “My Own Worst Enemy”), and the guys definitely aren’t slacker movie-nerd boys anymore; they’re slacker movie-nerd men. In the trailer, OG film bros Dante (Brian O’Halloran), Randal (Jeff Anderson), Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) seem to be right where we left them, working the convenience store and playing street hockey. But when Randal has a near-death experience, he decides, “No more watching movies, I’m gonna make a movie!” The movie-in-a-movie, in a very meta turn, is a black-and-white DIY joint about a group of friends working at the Quick Stop. Time has collapsed in on itself. But if it ever un-collapses, you can see Clerks III in its limited theater engagement on September 13 and 15.

Related