The Trailers of San Diego Comic-Con 2022, All Together Now

Chris Pine. Photo: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

San Diego Comic-Con is upon us, which, for those of us who cannot attend, means one thing: an onslaught of trailers for upcoming stuff. This year’s convention has extended-universe shows like Tales of the Walking Dead, House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings: The Power of the Ring! It’s got studios with cool stuff like Warner Bros. with Shazam! Fury of Gods and Marvel with, y’know, Marvel stuff! It’s got Keanu Reeves’s comic book series BRZRKR, which Netflix is developing into a live-action film, and hopefully some update on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Keep watching this post for any trailer that comes through SDCC from July 21 to July 24.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

In what is already the Stranger Things kids’ favorite movie of 2023, D&D Live! stars Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, and Michelle Rodriguez as a cool band of miscreant heroes who need to save the world (after they screwed it up). There’s high fantasy, high comedy, and high jinks in this trailer. Plus Chris Pine plays the lute for a moment, if that’s your thing.

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Five years after its series finale, MTV’s Teen Wolf is back with the first teaser trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Premiering on Paramount+, the movie reunites much of the main cast (a character even comes back from the dead at the end of the clip) with the exception of breakout star Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho.

﻿National Treasure: Edge of History

If you love quoting, “I’m gonna steal the Declaration of Independence,” Disney+ has the perfect teaser for you. In a trailer that reminds us to start overanalyzing how one-dollar bills look again, National Treasure: Edge of History introduces Lisette Olivera as the new star of the series, replacing Nicolas Cage as an adventurer looking to reclaim their family’s treasure. She’s joined by Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays a badass billionaire and treasure hunter named Billie, and Justin Bartha, who reprises his role as computer nerd/expert Riley Poole.