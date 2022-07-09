Abbott Elementary Will Take a Field Trip to Comic Con

Photo: ABC/Ser Baffo/ABC

First, they went to the zoo for their end-of-the-year field trip. Now, your favorite teachers are heading to San Diego. Abbott Elementary, along with tv shows and movies like Teen Wolf: The Movie, Bob’s Burgers, and Mythic Quest, are at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, with some shows making their first convention appearance. San Diego Comic-Con returns after two years of virtual events on Wednesday, July 20-Sunday, July 24. While there’s no word yet on if panels will be streaming live on SDCC’s YouTube for those not in California, some events like the Marvel Studio panel will stream live on their respective YouTube and Twitch channels. Now all that’s left to wonder: is Tariq going to make a surprise appearance and debut his next anti-drug track during the panel?

A few SDCC schedule highlights include:

Abbott Elementary - Class in Session

On Thursday, July 21 at 1:30 p.m., the teachers of Abbott Elementary (Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph) and executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker will meet in the Indigo Ballroom for their first Comic-Con panel. The fan-favorite show might not feature Tariq (Zack Fox is currently not scheduled to appear) rapping about not doing drugs but the live virtual panel, hosted by Marcus Jones, will discuss its freshman season before they head back to school this fall for season 2.

Marvel Studios Mega Panel

On Saturday, July 23 at 5:oo p.m. PT, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will be joined by surprise special guests to discuss upcoming MCU announcements. While they have not announced what films/tv series will be featured in Hall H, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She-Hulk are upcoming MCU additions for later this year.

Inside Severance

On Thursday, July 21 at 3:30 p.m. PT, Apple TV+’s Severance will be joined by executive producer and director Ben Stiller, creator Dan Erickson, and Lumon Industries employees Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman, and Jen Tullock. The panel will be hosted by comedian Patton Oswald and takes place in Ballroom 20.

What We Do in the Shadows

On Sunday, July 24, at 1:15 p.m. PT, the vampires of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Prokschm, and Kristen Schaal will join writers and producers Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Yana Gorskaya, and Kyle Newacheck for their second convention panel since the pandemic.