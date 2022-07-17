Craig Robinson Evacuated From Comedy Club After ‘Active Shooter’ Incident

Photo: Getty Images for Sugar Ray Leona

Comedian Craig Robinson was evacuated from a Charlotte, North Carolina comedy club on Saturday night after a man brandished a gun inside the venue, per Variety. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, there were no injuries and the suspect is in custody. The club was evacuated before the gun was fired, authorities said. The incident occurred “shortly after 9 p.m.” and Robinson’s show was canceled. Robinson shared on Instagram that he was in the greenroom at the Comedy Zone preparing for the show when he was told to evacuate. He said he was safely moved to a nearby Big Time Rush concert at the Metro Credit Union Amphitheater while police investigated the “active shooter” situation. “It was wild. It was a moment, for sure,” Robinson said. “Big Time Rush to the rescue.” Watch Robinson’s update below.