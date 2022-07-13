An Unsub at Paramount+ Is Reviving Criminal Minds

Photo: CBS

Crime procedurals never die. Whether they live on in syndication, streaming libraries, or with a full-on reboot, someone with long wavy hair is solving a murder every minute of every day. It took Perry Mason 54 years to resurrect, but Criminal Minds is getting there much faster. The FBI profiling juggernaut went on for 15 seasons on CBS, and is now officially getting 10 more eps on Paramount+. Deadline is reporting that a big chunk of the OG cast is returning. Welcome back to crimesolving Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster. Notably absent from the cast list is tumblr favorite Matthew Gray Gubler.

Criminal Minds had notorious cast overturn issues, so not everybody is coming back. TikTok star Mandy Patinkin left the show after season 2, and later said that the show was his greatest mistake. “I thought it was something very different. I never thought they were going to kill and rape all these women every night, every day, week after week, year after year,” he said in New York. “It was very destructive to my soul and my personality. After that, I didn’t think I would get to work in television again.” Thomas Gibson was fired in 2016. Brewster and Cook were both let go from the show, only to be rehired after CBS got called out for treating the women on the show as disposable. And they’re both headed to Paramount+, so who’s disposable now?