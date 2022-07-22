Michonne and Rick Will Star in Their Own Walking Dead Spinoff Series

Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The Walking Dead has walked back some earlier news. Instead of those Rick Grimes films that were announced back in 2018, we’re getting a spinoff show starring Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln. “We missed you and we owe you the conclusion of this story of Rick and Michonne,” Gurira said during the announcement at San Diego Comic-Con. “There’s going to be six episodes on AMC+ airing in 2023, so next year there’s going to be a lot more to talk about,” Lincoln added. According to the show’s logline, via Variety, the show will center on Rick and Michonne, who are “thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?” EW later confirmed that the six episodes will not be a limited series, but rather the first season of a continuing show starring the pair. Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple is also on board the project alongside Gurira and Lincoln. “The three of us, along with a terrific team of TWD all stars and incredible new voices, are crafting an insane love epic worth the long, long wait,” Gimple said in a statement. Richonne shippers, rejoice.