Alfonso Ribeiro Shimmies His Way to Dancing With the Stars Co-host Gig

Alfonso Ribeiro Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dancing With the Stars bows on Disney+ this fall, and it’s taking Alfonso Ribeiro along with it. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star is joining the competition show as a co-host alongside three-season veteran and executive producer Tyra Banks, People reports. This isn’t the first time Ribeiro’s put on his dancing shoes: He won the Mirrorball Trophy with his pro partner Witney Carson back in season 19 (and that’s not even mentioning the Carlton dance that’s seared in every American’s memory). “Dancing With the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially rejoin this tight-knit family as co-host,” Ribeiro said in a statement. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.” While the show is moving from ABC to Disney + in the first-ever live program for the streamer, the judging panel remains the same with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough returning for season 31. If the Carlton becomes a TikTok dance, well, that’s just the natural progression of events nowadays.