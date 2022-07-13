Daniel Kaluuya Won’t Be in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After All

Daniel Kaluuya Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

If you were hoping for an epic battle with Wakanda’s best warriors against W’Kabi to avenge Killmonger’s death, well, all we can say is “Nope!” It’s not happening! According to an interview with awards editor Jacqueline Coley, Daniel Kaluuya confirmed that he will not be in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because of scheduling conflicts when filming Jordan Peele’s Nope. A Disney representative also confirmed this news to Indiewire. Kaluuya’s character W’Kabi ended up joining the dark side and teamed up with Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger in the first Black Panther film, leaving fans to assume he’d take a larger, perhaps more villainous role in Wakanda Forever.

BREAKING NEWS: Fresh from my NOPE interview with Daniel Kaluuya he did not reprise his role in #BlackPanther2 due to his schedule conflicts w/ #NOPE!



It's official he's not in #BlackPantherWakandaForever — 🍅Jacqueline🍅 (@THATJacqueline) July 13, 2022

Most of the Black Panther cast members are confirmed to return, including Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Dominique Thorne. Michaela Coel was recently cast in an undisclosed role, and Tenoch Huerta is taking on the role of an unnamed antagonist. Disney previously announced that the late Chadwick Boseman will not be recast or digitally placed in the film. While there are plenty of badass (and hot) villains in the MCU, there’s only one Black Panther.