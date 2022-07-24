Dave Chappelle, Live Goat Do a Surprise Set at Kevin Hart-Chris Rock Show

Photo: Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

Dave Chappelle, who has apparently made a habit out of doing surprise sets for unsuspecting audiences, was the unannounced opener for Kevin Hart and Chris Rock at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Per Variety and the Hollywood Reporter, Chappelle performed for more than twenty minutes and “frequently” talked about cancel culture. The performance comes days after Chappelle’s show at the Minneapolis venue First Avenue was cancelled and moved to a different venue due to alleged backlash against Chappelle. “Had to sneak my way in here,” Chappelle said at Madison Square Garden. “Despite what you may have read about in the news, I’m okay, and I appreciate the support.” Chappelle and Rock are set to perform together in London in September.

During the set, Chappelle spoke about getting attacked at a show back in May, and thanked Louis CK for supporting him, saying, “Louis, even if you get in trouble in the streets, you are my friend.” Hart and Rock also brought Chappelle out at the end of the show for ten minutes, and at some point a live goat joined the three comedians onstage. The goat reportedly “had an accident” onstage, according to the Hollywood Reporter, after which the three comedians named the goat “Will Smith.” We’re not sure what to make of all of this, but we’re sure the goat will get a Netflix special very soon.