Freak Out! Over New Bowie Footage in Moonage Daydream

There’s been no shortage of David Bowie content since the music legend’s 2016 death — including a 2020 biopic that earned the chagrin of his son, Duncan Jones, and didn’t have the rights to Bowie’s music. Now a second posthumous Bowie film is on its way, boasting those shimmering buzz-phrases “estate approval,” “never-before-seen footage,” and “exclusively remastered music” (40 songs to rub salt in Stardust’s wound). Moonage Daydream comes from Brett Morgen (director of Emmy–nominated Kurt Cobain doc Montage of Heck and Rolling Stones doc Crossfire Hurricane) and premiered at Cannes earlier this year. As seen in the movie’s new full trailer, that archival Bowie footage sure is stunning — with video of the star performing throughout his famous eras culled from Morgen’s full access to the Bowie archives. As the song says, it’s enough to make you freak out. Get your ’lectric eye on more footage when Moonage Daydream hits theaters on September 16.

This post has been updated.