Deadpool; Logan. Photo: Twentieth Century Fox

Oh, so now Disney+ is cool with adding “mature content”? Both Deadpool films and Logan are joining the streamer’s library tomorrow, July 22, making these three Marvel movies the first on the service to be R-rated. It’s an interesting turn for a streaming service that prides itself on mainly offering family-friendly programming. Remember when the first season of Love, Victor was switched over from Disney+ to Hulu at the last second? Or even worse, when the Lizzie McGuire reboot was canceled for its “adult themes.” (We’ll be telling our kids about this loss.)

Despite their ratings, Deadpool and Logan aren’t necessarily the first sign of Disney+ shifting toward more adult content. The streamer added the (formerly Netflix) Marvel shows Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Punisher, and The Defenders to its library in March 2022, even forcing the service to introduce parental controls to its subscribers because of its [cough] mature content. The press release for Deadpool and Logan reiterated that fact, gently reminding subscribers “to revisit their parental controls settings to ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.” And seeing how a Deadpool 3 and a new Daredevil series are in the works at Marvel Studios — Deadpool’s arrival is suspiciously timed with San Diego Comic-Con — Disney+ is going to have to let the reins loose a bit.