Derek Jeter Denies Giving Out Post-Hookup Gift Baskets

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

How dare you think Derek Jeter would ever give someone a present! The unmitigated gall. Derek Jeter is finally addressing the long-standing rumor that he gave out “swag bags” of Jeter memorabilia to the ladies he loved and left. The story started in the New York Post way back in 2011, when it was reported that one woman got two identical gift baskets: “a gift basket with a signed Derek Jeter baseball,” a “pal” told the Post. It’s become one of the legendary pieces of celebrity hookup goss, along with the celeb that allegedly doesn’t take out his airpods during and any number of stars who were linked to the “glass coffee table” story. At the time, Jeter refused to dignify the question of his post-coital package protocol with a response, but he’s finally breaking the silence in The Captain. The seven-part ESPN docuseries. “It’s a story that became larger than life. People keep regurgitating this story that never happened. Never happened,” he says in the doc, quoted by the Daily Beast. “I remember being at a Starbucks one time and there’s some random guy behind me and he says, ‘Hey, I just want to let you know that I’m giving out gift baskets because you did.’ And I turned around and said, ‘You’re a fuckin’ idiot!’ and the look on his face…like, did he think I was gonna say, ‘Yeah, good job, man!’” The Captain premieres July 18 on ESPN.