Desus and Mero Blew the Brand Up … Over Their Manager

Daniel Baker, a.k.a. Desus Nice (left), and Joel Martinez, a.k.a. the Kid Mero. Photo: Robby Klein/Getty Images

It’s been an emotional week for the Bodega Hive ever since rumblings of Desus and Mero’s breakup appeared on social media over the weekend. Showtime’s confirmation of the news that Desus & Mero would not be returning for a fifth season and that “Desus Nice and the Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward” was met with outpourings of grief, affectionate walks down memory lane, and widespread speculation regarding the underlying cause of the separation on July 18.

Now, thanks to new reporting from Puck, there is additional information about what fueled the split behind the scenes. “Five separate sources” confirmed to Puck that the inciting conflict was related to a disagreement the pair had over the conduct of their longtime manager, Victor Lopez, who had been asked by Showtime to “no longer attend tapings or appear in meetings.” Two of Puck’s sources indicated that “several formal complaints had been made.” Lopez was accused of “asshole behavior, including bullying, screaming and generally making people on the show feel bad,” per the report, which claims Desus agreed with the Showtime decision but Mero “felt loyal” to Lopez, whom he had worked with for years.

Showtime and reps for the duo declined to comment, while Lopez could not be reached by Puck. Presently, Desus is scheduled to guest-host Jimmy Kimmel Live! later this summer, so perhaps more information about the fissure will be revealed then. The brand is divided.