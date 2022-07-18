Desus & Mero Is Done

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for A+E

Brace yourselves, Bodega Hive. After four seasons together, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are officially calling it quits on their joint TV show. “Showtime’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season,” a Showtime spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Vulture. “Its final episode aired Thursday, June 23. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward.” While that’s as specific as the statement gets, it certainly doesn’t seem like good news for their future as co-hosts of the Bodega Boys podcast or as a comedy duo in general. Desus also confirmed the decision on Twitter, writing, “shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come….” No mention of Mero, though, who has yet to chime in on the news. If there is behind-the-scenes beef, as some fans have been speculating, it looks like neither Desus nor Mero are ready to address it for now. The brand may be strong… but is it strong enough to survive this?

shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come…. https://t.co/bKKezHz5qS — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 18, 2022