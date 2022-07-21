The Don’t Worry Darling Trailer Is a Horny Truman Show

Photo: Warner Bros. Picture/YouTube

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has fans begging for a glimpse of Harry Styles and Florence Pugh smooching. Now she has kindly given you a second opportunity with a new trailer. Inspired by The Matrix and Inception, the movie’s trailer gives us added context to a film with a Truman Show–esque plot starring Pugh as a pampered, picture-perfect 1950s housewife who feels something may be wrong in her ideal life. Styles (Wilde’s boyfriend in real life) plays Pugh’s loving husband, who works at a mysterious company called the Victory Project. “It’s all about control,” she forebodes. The trailer shows the two getting hot and heavy while fighting as Pugh’s paranoia about Styles’s job intensifies.

Even before the film was announced, a lot of hype was brewing behind the scenes. It was revealed that when Wilde was pitching the film, a bidding war broke out with 18 studios and streamers vying for the thriller, which is out September 23. Wilde described how she envisioned the question she wanted the film to answer: “I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you want, everything you could ever dream of. Not just a nice car. The things that really matter. True love. A partner. A purpose that feels meaningful. What would it take for you to give up that perfect life? Would you dismantle the system designed to serve you?” Speaking of serves, Wilde was handed a mysterious envelope during her presentation but did not discuss it with the audience.

This post has been updated throughout.