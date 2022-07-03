Watch Drake Briefly Become the 6th Backstreet Boy

You know how any musician playing in New Jersey runs the real risk of Bruce Springsteen showing up and doing a li’l cameo? That’s Toronto for Drake. That’s his six, and he reserves the right to get up onstage with anyone who moseys into it. Drake briefly became a Backstreet Boy during the band’s Toronto stop on their DNA World Tour, with Champagne Papi hyping the group up for “I Want It That Way.” They Backstreet Boys made sure to make Drake feel welcome, adding a brief refrain of “Hold On, We’re Going Home” to the song. The six even took a group bow together, like a school play. Cute!

