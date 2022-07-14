Photo: Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images / Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Liz Cheney rattles my bones. She’s a neocon with a murderous lineage but with a sense of humor that might lull the unsuspecting into a quick kiki, because you know she’s got tea on just about everybody on Capitol Hill. To understand why Jennifer Jason Leigh is here, we have Cheney’s ambition. Maybe more than the other members of the committee, Cheney is goading witnesses to say some slick shit about Donald Trump. Like when she asked U.S. Capitol Police sergeant Aquilino Gonell how it makes him feel when Trump said that the rioters were “a loving crowd.” He absolutely delivered: “I’m still recovering from those hugs and kisses.” In that moment, you can hear Cheney kinda scoff, a nice little sardonic moment during some pretty awful proceedings. But Cheney is the figure on the board who reminds us that this is a TV show (and, in turn, Leigh will remind us that this is a TV show about a TV show) and that there’s narrative power in the spectacle.