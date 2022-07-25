Till to Premiere During New York Film Festival’s Opening Weekend

Director Chinonye Chukwu’s feature film Till is set to premiere at the 60th New York Film Festival on opening weekend, Film at Lincoln Center announced on July 25, the late Emmett Till’s 81st birthday. The film recounts the racist murder of Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall) and the fight for justice his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), undergoes after the 14-year-old boy from Chicago is lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. The trailer is a gut-wrenching portrayal of the events leading up to the all too familiar 1955 hate crime. In one scene, Mamie sends her son off on the train, unaware of the tragedy to come. Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson, and Whoopi Goldberg complete the cast.

“In her new film Till, Chinonye Chukwu has crafted a bracing portrait of the short life of Emmett Till and the fearless activism of his mother, Mamie Till, whose fight for justice following the murder of her son was a catalyst for the ongoing battle for civil rights in our country,” says Eugene Hernandez, the executive director of the New York Film Festival and senior vice-president of Film at Lincoln Center. According to a statement from NYFF, which takes place September 30 to October 16, the festival plans to screen the movie in theaters across the country for high-schoolers through a collaboration with MGM’s Orion Pictures, United Artists Releasing, and community partners. Watch the trailer above.