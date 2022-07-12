The 2022 Emmy Nominations Are Here

After another year of enough TV to fill ten awards shows, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences members have made their picks for the crème de la crème. Emmy nominations are in, and they’re sure to ignite some chatter about who has been snubbed and who is awards-season bait. With an eligibility period of June 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022, buzzy shows — The White Lotus, Squid Game, Barry, Succession, Pachinko, Abbott Elementary, Hacks, Ted Lasso, Russian Doll, Only Murders in the Building, Yellowjackets, and a bevy of limited series (we’ll spare you another list; there’s seriously that much TV) — could all score some noms. And which streamer will take home the most statues? Find out when the Emmys take place on Monday, September 12. The ceremony will be streamed live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Below, the full list of nominees for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Did your favorite make it?
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing
Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Issac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: An American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung Jae, Better Call Saul
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Spe
cialOne Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer
Love on the Spectrum
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!
Selling Sunset
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Outstanding Television Movie
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!
The Survivor
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
This post has been updated throughout.