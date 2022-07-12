The 2022 Emmy Nominations Are Here

Photo: Valerie Macon/ Getty Images

After another year of enough TV to fill ten awards shows, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences members have made their picks for the crème de la crème. Emmy nominations are in, and they’re sure to ignite some chatter about who has been snubbed and who is awards-season bait. With an eligibility period of June 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022, buzzy shows — The White Lotus, Squid Game, Barry, Succession, Pachinko, Abbott Elementary, Hacks, Ted Lasso, Russian Doll, Only Murders in the Building, Yellowjackets, and a bevy of limited series (we’ll spare you another list; there’s seriously that much TV) — could all score some noms. And which streamer will take home the most statues? Find out when the Emmys take place on Monday, September 12. The ceremony will be streamed live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Below, the full list of nominees for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Did your favorite make it?

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing

Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, ﻿The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Issac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: An American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung Jae, Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Spe

cialOne Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean

Cheer

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!

Selling Sunset

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

