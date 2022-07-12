How to Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards

Jason Sudeikis Photo: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

There was too much a lot of TV this year. Some of it was good! All of it was hard to keep up with. So the 74th Emmy Awards have an even harder job this year, recognizing June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022. The Emmy nominations included big wins for usual suspects, including Succession and Ted Lasso, plus boosts for new shows such as Yellowjackets and Abbott Elementary. But if you want to see the shows and performers move from nominated to big winners, you’ll have to watch the actual show on Monday, September 12, broadcast live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The Emmys are airing on NBC, but if you’ve cut the cord, you can still have fun — they’ll be livestreaming on Peacock for the first time. Go forth, watch good TV, and be merry.