Celebrities Are Just Honored to Be Emmy-Nominated

Life is hard for celebrities. You work hard on a project, you put it out into the world, sometimes people like it and sometimes (this next part is sad) they don’t. Well, luckily for some celebrities, today was the type of day that makes it all worth it: Emmy nomination day! Typical favorites like Ted Lasso and Succession received a lot of love, as did new shows like Severance, Abbott Elementary, and Yellowjackets. Over in the limited-series category, White Lotus dominated while Inventing Anna scammed its way in. Below, we compiled some of the best reactions to the 2022 Emmy Awards nominations to celebrate the celebrating celebrities.

To be read in the deep voice of Elizabeth Holmes:

“You never know if people are going to watch what you make so the entire experience of making a movie or show exists in its own creative and crazy bubble. The Dropout was the most intense and surprisingly fun time and for it to be appreciated in this way sweetens the whole experience for me. I love celebrating this show and the brilliant people involved. I’m super happy right now.” — Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

To be read with genuine, stirring emotion:

“I cried today. Because I know so many people wanted this nomination for me. I am not a jaded person but I do know not to ‘want’ for awards. It can leave you heartbroken. But I wanted this nomination. I wanted this for Euphoria, a show that is trying to save lives. I wanted this for every person on that set who pours so much love and creativity into what we are making. I wanted this for Sam who writes so brilliantly for me and directs me with such care and brotherhood. I wanted this acknowledgment for the Alis in the world. The ordinary brothers who are trying to overcome many hurdles and do some good in the world. I wanted this for everyone who has reached out to me and said, ‘Thank you for your portrayal of Ali. He saved my life.’ I am proud to be an actor and I am so very proud to be in such exquisite company.” — Colman Domingo, Euphoria

To be read with infectious exuberance:

“I’ve been in shock the last couple hours, but I wanted to say when we made this show we weren’t thinking of nominations, accolades. We already won a Critics Choice Award, which is incredible and more than we could have imagined. I was just trying to find some dancers and these girls were just trying to live their dreams … they put so much of themselves into the experience, the process, and they were very brave and very honest, and they deserve all the love today. If y’all want to go to their page and congratulate them. Go show them some love because god dammit they put themselves out there and the world has fallen in love with them. So anyway, I am just excited like, bitch what am I gonna wear? We goin to the Emmys, we goin to the Emmys.” — Lizzo, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, via Instagram Stories

To be read with droll appreciation:

“When I think about the work the incredible women in this category have done, I’m so deeply humbled to be among them. It really is an honor just to be nominated!” — Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

To be read as a mom you wouldn’t want to fxxx with:

﻿“I am so fxxxing thrilled to have been a part of the incredible group of people who put together the amazing White Lotus! And I’ve said it before but I’ll say it again: Mike White, Mike White, Mike White. To be able to do a show that gets under the skin of the culture in such a creative and insightful way is an honor and a dream.” — Connie Britton, White Lotus

To simply be viewed and enjoyed:﻿

with over 50 years of being in this thing we call showbusiness, today my mother became an Emmy nominated actress. i’m so proud of @thesherylralph. I’m so glad I could be here in Jamaica with you for this moment. (excuse the mess in the video, we’re remodeling our bathroom lol) pic.twitter.com/kzQBepvPHH — Your Friend’s Friend (@walkgoodetienne) July 12, 2022

— Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

To be read understanding that history was made:

Crying shaking and throwing up has new meaning to me because I real life did all three.



Still speechless. Congrats to the entire staff and cast of Abbott Elementary. And I want to share this moment with all of the people who watch and love the show. Emmy nominated, baby! — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) July 12, 2022

— Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

To be watched in awe of the stats:

— Sydney Sweeney, White Lotus and Euphoria

To be read without insecurity:

“Emmy nominated on a Tuesday? On a Tuesday? I’ve gotta give love to my Insecure fam, to Prentice, Yvonne, Jay, to our amazing writers, to our dope editor, Nina, for getting a nomination. I’ve gotta give love to our cinematographer, occasional director, Ava Berkofsky for getting a nom. But also partly, I wanna shout out Robin Thede, for her five nominations for Black Lady Sketch, Quinta, for her seven for Abbott Elementary, Natasha Rothwell for nomination, overdue, for White Lotus. And honestly just everybody out here winning, everybody Black that’s doing it. I’m just excited for everybody, and y’all shit’s goin’ up! Y’all shit’s goin’ up!” — Issa Rae, Insecure, via Instagram Stories

To also be read in the Elizabeth Holmes voice:

“I am floored and honored this morning by the six Emmy nominations for The Dropout. I am not good at making statements — and I can’t lower my voice, because this is written. I’ll just say thank you — to the writers, directors, crew, executives — thank you to all the people who put their heart and soul into telling this story about the importance of science, about the importance of truth, about the importance of journalism and bureaucracy in the middle of a pandemic. And thank you so much to the people who watched and championed this show. There was so much incredible television made this year under very difficult circumstances, and I feel so lucky to be a part of this creative moment. Thank you to every crew member, actor, director, writer who put on a mask and went to work this year. And thank you for listening and watching.” — Elizabeth Meriwether, showrunner on The Dropout

Just woke up. What happened? — Janelle James, moody clown. (@janellejcomedy) July 12, 2022

— Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

To be read with the aplomb of “My little women!”

Hard to express how thrilled and please I am that Rhea has been nominated. It’s the capper on a great morning. Thanks everyone for the good vibes this whole year https://t.co/IL4Unw7AMM — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 12, 2022

— Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

To be read in between bites of human flesh:

﻿“To say that we are thrilled, humbled, and a little starstruck to be recognized by the Television Academy amongst these outstanding series and artists is an understatement. Our hearts are beating a little fast right now — but more than anything, we’re grateful to the incredible collaborators with whom we share these nominations. This is a team sport (see what we did there?), and we truly wouldn’t be here without our fiercely supportive partners at Showtime and eOne, our beloved fellow EPs Drew Comins and Karyn Kusama, our brilliant and courageous cast, our amazing crew — who braved the Canadian wilderness with passion, commitment, and inspiring artistry — and of course, our dedicated Citizen Detectives. Thank you for recognizing our weird cannibal show. You’ve absolutely made our year.” — Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco, showrunners on Yellowjackets

To be read while shedding prosthetics:

— Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment