Everything Marvel Announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Marvel’s packed San Diego Comic-Con panel left us with countless announcements, trailers, and release dates — as well as the stunning revelation that we will be receiving new Marvel content until at least 2025. Perhaps the biggest of these announcements was the reveal of two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which will be released on May 2, 2025 and Nov. 7, 2025, respectively. Though the Russo Brothers have expressed interest in directing the Secret Wars installment, Kevin Feige told Deadline that the Russos are currently “not connected” to the film. In addition to that announcement, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser dropped, along with a heap of release dates and title reveals. Feige had plenty more up his sleeve, which you can check out below.

It’s Just a Phase

Marvel Studios welcomes you to The Multiverse Saga. pic.twitter.com/HC1b747YPl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Here are some MCU phase-related fun facts courtesy of SDCC: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11, 2022) will conclude the MCU’s Phase 4, while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Feb. 17, 2023) will start Phase 5. Finally, Phase 6 will open with Fantastic Four on Nov. 8, 2024. Phase 4, per Feige, was “about resetting the MCU and meeting all these new characters,” after Endgame, and Phases 4-6 have now been dubbed “The Multiverse Saga.”

Daredevil: Born Again

‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ is 18 episodes long. Charlie Cox will return. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/AB0uwlCbu2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2022

The long-rumored Disney+ Daredevil revival has been confirmed. Daredevil: Born Again will be released as part of Phase 5, and Charlie Cox will reprise his titular role.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

In addition to dropping the trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (which you can read more about here), the panel revealed that Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock (A.K.A. the aforementioned Daredevil) will appear in the series as a fellow attorney. The series drops on Disney+ on August 17.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The official teaser for the long-delayed Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, also had its premiere at SDCC. Director Ryan Coogler paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, and brought out Tenoch Huerta to announce his role as Namor the Submariner. The film opens in theaters on November 11, 2022.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Just announced in Hall H:



Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters May 5, 2023. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/aTWVTPf9yc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

The third and final Guardians of the Galaxy movie, directed by James Gunn, will hit theaters on May 5, 2023. According to footage screened to the SDCC audience, the movie will feature a new character, Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter, in addition to returning stars Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana. The movie will also explore the backstory of Bradley Cooper’s Rocket. “He’s got to be the saddest creature in the universe. And that’s what this is partly about,” said Gunn.

Secret Invasion

Just announced in Hall H:



Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming Spring 2023 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Werg7vGvlP — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

This Disney+ series, premiering in spring 2023, will star Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill. The show will also feature Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

First poster for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' 🐜 pic.twitter.com/3WuXDjLyjb — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 23, 2022

The third Ant-Man film will follow Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang as he battles the villainous Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Bill Murray is also confirmed to star, and the character MODOK will appear, though it’s unclear who has been cast in the role. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will open in theaters on February 17, 2023.

Release Dates

She-Hulk (Aug. 17 — Disney+)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11, 2022)

Ant-Man And the Wasp: Quantumania (Feb. 17, 2023)

Secret Invasion (spring 2023 — Disney+)

What If… season two (early 2023 — Disney+)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

Echo (summer 2023 — Disney+)

The Marvels (July 28, 2023)

Loki season two (summer 2023 — Disney+)

Blade (Nov. 3, 2023)

Daredevil: Born Again (spring 2024 — Disney+)

Captain America: New World Order (May 3, 2024)

Thunderbolts (July 26, 2024)

Ironheart (fall 2023 — Disney+)

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (winter 2023 — Disney+)

Fantastic Four (Nov. 8, 2024)

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2, 2025)

Avengers: Secret Wars (Nov. 7, 2025)