Nickelodeon Is Getting the Gaang Back Together

Long ago, the search results for “Avatar” were dominated by the cute little bald boy from Avatar: The Last Airbender. Then, everything changed when the Nav’i Nation attacked. Still, the tide may turn again, because Nickelodeon revealed at San Diego Comic-Con today that the first feature-length movie from Avatar Studios “will be focusing on Avatar Aang and his friends,” and will reportedly be set a few years after the original series ended. Lauren Montgomery, who worked as a storyboard artist on both ATLA and Legend of Korra, is set to direct. Last month, Deadline reported that there were three standalone animated Avatar films in the works at the division, which is (unlike Netflix’s upcoming live-action Avatar remake) led by original series creators and executive producers Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. Now we know we can look forward to seeing characters like Katara, Sokka, Toph, Zuko, Suki, Appa, and Momo again. (Hopefully that poor cabbage merchant will finally catch a break, though.) As for the next two movies? Nickelodeon is remaining quiet, and definitely encouraging fan speculation. Today’s news was announced in a video featuring Janet Varney, the voice of Korra, reading a copy of The Rise of Kyoshi. It just can’t ever be simple, can it?

