Flo Milli May Debut ‘You Still Here, Ho?’ Tonight

At first, Thursdays were the new Fridays, at least to anyone who wanted to get their weekend started early. But Flo Milli is ahead of the curve by proposing that we forget Friday all together. The “No Face” rapper tweeted, “F*ck Friday.. might just drop my album @ midnight,” hinting that she may just release her debut album, You Still Here, Ho?, at midnight for a surprise Wednesday release. A follow-up to her mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here?, her new album references Tiffany Pollard AKA New York of Flavor of Love and I Love New York, in her intro and outro tracks. Milli isn’t taking on her first record alone; she is also joined by Babyface Ray and Rico Nasty for two tracks, “Hottie” and “Pay Day.” The album was originally scheduled to be released this Friday, but that’s so last week as fans eagerly stay up ‘til midnight for the potential early release.

YOU STILL HERE HO❓💜



F*ck Friday.. might just drop my album @ midnight presave in my bio pic.twitter.com/R5LX62hLKZ — SATURN’S BABY🪐 (@_FloMilli) July 19, 2022

The full track list for the upcoming album is below:

1. “Intro HBIC (Tiffany Pollard Speaks)” 2. “Come Outside” 3. “Bed Time” 4. “Hottie” (featuring Babyface Ray) 5. “Conceited” 6. “PBC” 7. “Pretty Girls” 8. “Do It Better” 9. “No Face” 10. “On My Nerves” 11. “Big Steppa” 12. “Pay Day” (featuring Rico Nasty) 13. “FNGM” 14. “Titled Halo” 15. “Outro (I Love New York)”

