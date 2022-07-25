Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Canceled After Seven Seasons

Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images

There’s no more Full Frontal on the cable network TBS. The late-night show, hosted by Samantha Bee, “will not return in the fall,” according to a statement from Bee’s reps. “Bee made television history in the late night space, paving the way for female voices in what has traditionally been, and continues to be a male dominated landscape,” the statement read. “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee consistently broke barriers with Sam and her team boldly using political satire to entertain, inform and empower viewers, while embracing critically underrepresented stories.” In her own statement on social media, Bee said she was thankful for being able to “annoy the right people every week — that there wasn’t wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang.”

In a late-night comedy slot dominated by men, Bee’s show was one of the only programs to lead with a female-centered voice. “Like, you know, sometimes a show like Full Frontal is about catharsis and finding community and just sometimes, like, shrieking into the void because you feel a certain way and you just need to say it out loud,” Bee told NPR in January. The cancellation comes amid the end of multiple late-night shows across the board: Desus & Mero will not return following a rift between hosts, while TBS’s Conan O’Brien and NBC’s Lilly Singh ended their shows last year. Full Frontal With Samantha Bee ends after seven seasons.