Now You Can Gone Girl Yourself at Sea

“I am so much happier now that I’m dead,” says Rosamund Pike as Amy Dunne in the 2014 adaptation of Gone Girl, before it cuts to a shot of her driving with the windows down and shades on. Although she’d hate to hear us say it, in that moment she looks like one of the coolest cool girls ever captured on film. But this scene is amateur hour. Any psychopath worth their salt knows that the best way to fake one’s death isn’t to drive off the grid; it’s to disappear at sea. And now’s your chance. [Note: We do not endorse disappearing-yourself at sea. We actually insist that you don’t.]

In honor of the tenth anniversary of Gillian Flynn’s novel, the author will be hosting book signings and a Q&A on a Gone Girl–centric European river cruise. The eight-day Avalon Waterways cruise on the Danube River will have 150 passengers “hear about her twisted narratives” in a “killer opportunity to spend a week sailing on a Suite Ship with the ‘Killer Queen.’” If you’re a Gone Girl stan with an extra $3,400 lying around, Flynn tweeted that there are still spaces available on the September 15–22 sail.

There are still tickets available to join me on the Avalon Waterways GONE GIRL CRUISE this September 15 - 22.



Details, deals, and full itinerary at the link below!https://t.co/Ct6KKnOGYO pic.twitter.com/KjRTe7RDkE — Gillian Flynn (@TheGillianFlynn) July 23, 2022

Apparently, this sort of author cruise is the kind of thing Avalon specializes in. Its “Storyteller Series” also advertises a “Sex & the City of Lights” cruise with Candace Bushnell and a “Wild & Whimsy on the Water” cruise with Cheryl Strayed. But Ottessa Moshfegh fans looking for a Lapvona cruise will have to seek it out on Carnival.