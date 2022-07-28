Gwyneth Paltrow Says Nepotism Makes You ‘Work Twice As Hard’

Gwyneth Paltrow Photo: Hailey Rhode Bieber/YouTube

There’s been much discourse lately about nepotism’s role in securing gigs for young Hollywood starlets. While the talent of those privileged children of famous people is not often in question, their ease at getting feet in the door does function as one of the most visible forms of American royalty. In a recent episode of famous daughter Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series Who’s in My Bathroom?, even more famous daughter Gwyneth Paltrow takes the opportunity to share her firsthand opinion on nepotism. As the pair blend pitted dates, almond butter, a handful of fresh mint, unsweetened hemp milk, and a zhuzh of chocolate chips into smoothies (is making smoothies in the bathroom a health hazard?), Paltrow says that children of “somebody” often “get access that other people don’t have.” However, to her, that access is not necessarily a privilege but a disadvantage.

“I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you have to work almost twice as hard and be twice as good,” she tells Hailey, whose dad is the actor Stephen Baldwin and brother of Alec. “People are ready to pull you down and say ‘You don’t belong there’ or ‘You are only there because of your dad or your mom.’” Paltrow herself is no stranger to life’s advantages as the daughter of filmmaker Bruce Paltrow and the award-winning actress Blythe Danner. Surely Goop makes a product to alleviate this burden?