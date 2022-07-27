HBO’s The Princess Gives Diana the Get Back Treatment

HBO is closing out Dianamania (and the women’s redemption plot doc cycle) with The Princess. The film premiered at Sundance, and is now coming to streaming. The Princess takes the Get Back approach, only using archival footage to tell Diana’s story “including their seemingly fairy-tale public courtship and wedding, the birth of their two sons, their bitter divorce, and Diana’s tragic and untimely death on August 31, 1997,” per the press release. The doc is directed by Ed Perkins (Black Sheep), and produced by Simon Chinn (Man on Wire, Searching for Sugar Man) and Jonathan Chinn (LA92). ”Princess Diana’s tragic death, caused in part by a high-speed pursuit by paparazzi, was a moment for reflection by both the public and the media machine it feeds,” the press release reads. Arguably, documentaries feed into the lookylooism that The Princess sets out to critique. Decide for yourself when The Princess drops on HBO and HBO Max August 13.

