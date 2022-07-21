Age up the cast of your typical teen drama, send them to business school, give ’em salaries they can burn on designer drugs, and you’ve got the world of Industry. HBO’s drama about young graduates competing for positions at Pierpoint & Co., a fictional high-flying London bank, is somewhere between Wolf Muppet Babies of Wall Street and Michael Mann’s Gossip Girl. It’s back for a second season, and luckily, everyone is continuing to sacrifice their humanity on the altar of the bottom line. Harper (Myha’la Herrold) is still caught up in a toxic mentorship with the more senior Eric (Ken Leung), though she also starts working with a hedge-fund manager Jesse Bloom (Jay Duplass, sporting a wild dye job). Duplass is among a bevy of new adults who might just continue to fuck up these grads lives, including Katrine De Candole as a private-wealth manager and Adam Levy as Yasmin’s father. There are also a few young rivals on the floor, including Alex Alomar Akpobome, a wunderkind from the New York office. For those who are invested, the series premieres August 1.

