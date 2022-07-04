James Cameron May ‘Pass The Baton’ to Another Director for Avatar 4 & 5

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

While everyone is already getting their blue face paint ready for Avatar: The Way of Water, a certain director might already have his eyes on the exit door. In an interview with Empire, director James Cameron admitted that there might be room for a new director in a future Avatar sequel. “The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming,” Cameron tells Empire. “I’ve got some other things I’m developing as well that are exciting. I think eventually over time – I don’t know if that’s after three or after four – I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I’m also interested in. Or maybe not. I don’t know.” He previously passed the baton to Robert Rodriguez for the Alita: Battle Angel films in 2015.

Back in 2017, Cameron confirmed that the fourth and fifth sequels will arrive in December of 2024 and 2025. While they have not begun production yet (Avatar 2 & 3 were filmed back to back), it gives Cameron plenty of time to find a replacement, or decide that only he can direct the Pandora universe.