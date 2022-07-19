Did J.Lo Wear a Wedding Dress From an Old Bennifer Movie?

J.Aff Photo: Ron Adar/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lynn Affleck tied the knot on July 16, J.Lo announced via her On the JLo newsletter titled “We Did It.” Her 20-year courtship with Ben Affleck culminated in a Vegas drive-through wedding where they stood in line with two other couples past midnight to be wed. There are no eyewitness reports of the nuptials — though TMZ did obtain a copy of their marriage license, per court records — so the only evidence we have of the whole affair is Jenny From the Block’s own firsthand account (and her glam squad’s own Instagram posts). “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she wrote. “They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

Hold up! A dress from an old movie? It couldn’t be the lacey, off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved Zuhair Murad number that she exchanged vows in, so it appears that the first look, an Alexander McQueen gown, is the dress in question. “I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” she says in a video shared on Instagram. Which movie could have inspired such a decision? Was it a movie she starred in herself or one of her favorite films? Could the dress be connected to a movie in which Affleck co-starred?

Naturally, Vulture reached out to J.Lo’s reps for comment. “We are not giving that out but thank you for asking,” her reps replied. No, thank you! J.Lo’s filmography offers few clues as well. There are at least seven films in which her character gets married, but the dresses she wore in those movies don’t match the Alexander McQueen gown. However, in 2004, J.Lo starred alongside Affleck in Jersey Girl, a comedy-drama about a single dad whose wife dies in childbirth, which came out the same year Bennifer called it quits the first time. Director Kevin Smith filmed a wedding scene for the movie — what he called a “low-rent version of their dream day” on set at St. John’s Church in Paulsboro, New Jersey — but ultimately cut it after their real wedding prospects imploded. “I didn’t know [if it was right] to leave it in,” Smith told Us Weekly at the time. “People might forget they’re watching a picture, like, ‘Wait, didn’t these two not get married?”’ He added, “At least, I got to go to one of their weddings. And I didn’t even have to buy a gift!” Could this dress be the dress from the old movie?

Smith teased a director’s cut of the 2004 movie early last year during an episode of his podcast, Fatman Beyond. “There’s a very long cut of Jersey Girl, which, recently, Paramount took over Miramax — they’ve got most of the library and stuff — and they were talking about, ‘Hey, we wanna put out Jersey Girl this year,’ and I was like, ‘Well, I have the extended cut, which I’ve shown at Vulgarthon.’ And if they allow me to, I wanna call that Jersey Girl: The Snyder Cut,” he said. Vulture reached out to Smith for comment on the deleted scene and the dress. Here’s hoping Jersey Girl: The Snyder Cut contains the Bennifer wedding deleted scene to put this investigation to rest.