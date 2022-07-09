Of Course Everyone Calls Each Other ‘Chef’ on The Bear’s Set

Photo: Matt Dinerstein/FX Networks

Heard, chef. According to Jer-bear himself, the cast of The Bear keeps some kitchen habits up even when the cameras stop. “Everybody’s ‘chef’ on set. Everybody’s always chef,” Jeremy Allen White told IndieWire. “I don’t think it’s method, I think it’s just fun to say.” He stars in the FX on Hulu series as Carmy, a chef who leaves a fancy-schmancy culinary career to come home to Chicago and work at his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, and Liza Colón-Zayas join him as staff members. Hopefully, when they call each other “chef” in real life, there’s not quite so much sweat and stress involved. There is, however, real food. In addition to “really, really wonderful” food provided by craft services, White said that the season 1 cast and crew got to eat some of the dishes they cooked on camera. In fact, they sometimes got so carried away that there were potential continuity problems because too much food would be missing in between scenes. Real-life chef Matty Matheson, who guest stars and serves as a food consultant on The Bear, apparently made new prop food or real food whenever needed. We hope his co-stars remembered to say thank you, chef.