John Oliver Takes on the ‘Satanic’ Georgia Guidestones

Update July 6: Those maniacs, they blew it up! The Georgia Bureau of Investigation told Buzzfeed News that unknown individuals set off an explosive on the Georgia Guidestones, destroying one of the panels of what is sometimes known as “America’s Stonehenge.” The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released surveillance video of the explosion on Twitter, and said that the remaining structure was demolished for safety reasons.

(3/3) For safety reasons, the structure has been completely demolished. pic.twitter.com/hrpqN2Sphr — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 6, 2022

If you saw the tweets about the Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate that was running on “I’m the only avowed anti-Satanist” and thought gee that’s dumb, you’re not alone. And baby, it only gets dumber upon closer inspection. John Oliver explained how Kandiss Taylor managed run afoul of furries, the LGBTQIA+ community, and weirdest of all, dead white supremacists with her deeply confused/confusing campaign. What’s more, he gave us all a new daily affirmation to say into our mirrors every morning: “The furry days are over when I’m governor.” Try it yourself tomorrow morning!