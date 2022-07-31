Even Jon Favreau Couldn’t Save Iron Man From the Russo Brothers

Photo: Getty Images

Spoiler alert: Tony Stark dies in Avengers: Endgame — apparently despite the best efforts of Iron Man director Jon Favreau, according to a new interview from the Russo brothers. The directors spoke to Vanity Fair this week about the decision to kill off Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. “Part of the pressure came from Jon Favreau who called us up after he read the script and said to us, ‘Are you guys really going to kill Iron Man?’” Anthony recalled. “I remember pacing on the corner of a stage on the phone with Favreau trying to talk him off a ledge,” Joe added. “Because he’s like, ‘You can’t do this. It’s going to devastate people, and you don’t want them, you know, walking out of the theater and into traffic.’” Ultimately, of course, the Russos “did it anyway.” According to Joe, they felt like the character had “earned the arc that would feel redemptive and emotional and uplifting and hopeful, even though he had sacrificed his life.” Watch the full interview below.