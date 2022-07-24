Jordan Peele Shared One Last Nope Easter Egg

Photo: Monkeypaw Productions/Twitter

Spoilers ahead for Nope.

Jordan Peele, that sick little freak, has shared the credits sequence for Gordy’s Home on social media. And it’s full of dramatic irony and cool synths. The in-universe show starred Ricky “Jupe” Park (Stephen Yeun) and the titular chimp Gordy. That is, until a fateful balloon pop set the primate off on a rampage. From the credits sequence, we get a better sense of what Gordy’s Home was like before the unfortunate circumstances of its cancellation. Gordy appears to be a chimp that went to space. He now lives with an astronaut, her husband, and two children. Typical episode would revolve around the geekiness of the dad, the I Don’t Know How She Does It work-life balance of the mom, and the wacky exploits of Jupe and Gordy. The show’s theme song is “(You’re a) Strange Animal” by future Styx frontman Lawrence Gowan. Now give us the SNL sketch, Jordan. Please.