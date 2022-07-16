Singer Julia Michaels has deactivated her Twitter after getting backlash for claiming that she wrote “all of” the songs off of Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, emails i can’t send. Michaels responded to a tweet from a fan who was enjoying listening through the album on Twitter repeatedly with, “But I thought you hate the way I write” and “fyi … i wrote Fucking all of these.” The fan tweeted earlier that day that she didn’t like Michaels’s writing style but didn’t mention her full name in the tweet, basically BCC’ing her online. Michaels found the tweet anyway and replied several times to the stan account. She is credited with co-writing six of the 13 songs on Carpenter’s new album, alongside other songwriters like Jorgen Odegard, JP Saxe, Leroy Clampitt, and Carpenter herself. Michaels has co-written hits for stars like Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Britney Spears, and Justin Bieber. Saxe, who is also dating Michaels, has worked extensively with her, writing “If the World Was Ending” in 2019. Whenever Michaels decides to return to Twitter, she may try to avoid some stans by not CC’ing her name when searching for reviews.