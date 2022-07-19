Justin Bieber Returning to Tour After Facial-Paralysis Recovery

Update, Tuesday July 19: After a month off to recover from complications due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Justin Bieber is returning to the road. The pop star will continue his world tour behind Justice on July 31 at Italy’s Lucca Festival, he announced on Twitter. While his postponed U.S. shows have yet to be rescheduled, he’ll continue the tour through Europe and the rest of the world as planned through 2023.
Original story published June 18 follows.
After some fortunate news that the Biebs was feeling better, Justin Bieber shared he is taking more time off to recover from complications caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome, including facial paralysis. Bieber announced, alongside his tour promoter AED Presents, that he will be postponing the “remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI,” according to Billboard. He will be rescheduling shows and offering refunds to fans who had hoped to see the Pisces singer in the U.S. this summer; he’s still scheduled to perform later this year in Europe. Bieber, who revealed that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome last week, is currently recovering from partial facial paralysis, as the virus attacked nerves on his face. His wife, Hailey Bieber, reassured fans on Fallon Thursday that Bieber is going to be “totally okay.”