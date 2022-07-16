Keke Palmer Is Tested by Vanity Fair Yet Again

Does Keke Palmer know who these people are? Nope. But that won’t stop Vanity Fair from puting them in front of her. If you’ll recall, Palmer originated the “sorry to this man” meme when she was confronted with a photo of Dick Cheney and had no clue who he was. Three years and some official merch later, Palmer has been tested by the outlet yet again. During a July 15 video, Vanity Fair asked Palmer and her Nope co-stars Brandon Perea, Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yeun to react to fan theories about the upcoming Jordan Peele movie, which seemingly features aliens. “I bet we see Scully and Mulder,” Palmer read aloud. After briefly pausing and glancing at her coworkers, she asked, “And who the hell are they?”

Even after she was reminded that they were the lead characters of the sci-fi series The X-Files, she didn’t seem to recognize them. Sorry to these agents! (And perhaps an honorary sorry to Stanley Tucci, whose last name Palmer pronounced incorrectly when she saw it in the fan who came up with the theory’s username.) Although other fans made Palmer laugh with predictions that her character was a skinchanger, a UFC fighter, and even part of a time travel plot, it was this Scully and Mulder suggestion that seemed the most far-fetched to her. Even after she was informed that The X-Files involved aliens, she seemed confused. “I love those guys I guess,” she said unconvincingly, “but why would we see them?”