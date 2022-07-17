Kid Cudi Will Replace Ye at Rolling Loud Miami

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Swings and roundabouts, people. Swings and roundabouts. Ye may have taken Kid Cudi off Donda 2, but Cudi is now replacing Ye as the headliner for night one of Rolling Loud Miami. Kanye West, also known as Ye, pulled out of Rolling Loud Miami on July 17, less than a week before the event. Luckily, Kid Cudi was there to step in. “We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing,” Rolling Loud Co-Founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler said in a statement. “This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

This isn’t even the only cancellation-related drama Ye has going on right now. He is currently being sued by Phantom Labs for over $7 million, money Ye was supposed to pay the company from his Coachella set fee. Then he canceled on Coachella, and, well…

Rolling Loud picked a new headliner that 1) is a performance powerhouse, but 2) adds a frisson of drama to the announcement. Ye and Cudi were buds, until West decided Cudi was too chummy with Pete Davidson. So he pulled Cudi off Donda 2. Cudi addressed the situation when Pusha T’s “Rock and Roll” dropped, tweeting “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy.” The beef remains, at least publicly, unsquashed.