Killer Mike Returns with Dave Chappelle in ‘Run’ Music Video

Dave Chappelle introduced Killer Mike’s comeback in the new music video for the song, “Run,” featuring Young Thug. While Chappelle’s monologue is only included in the music video and not in the official track, the video reframes American history to include Black history as a part of the country’s past. Directed by Adrian Villagomez, the video marks Mike’s first solo song since his breakout album R.A.P. Music in 2012. Since then, he’s worked on various other music projects with Run The Jewels as well as created his own television shows. In 2018, Mike released Trigger Warning on Netflix and Love and Respect with Killer Mike on PBS; both shows commented on culture and politics in America. No word yet on if this track will be featured on an upcoming solo album in the future from Killer Mike.

Chappelle’s full monologue in the video is transcribed below:

Mike, the one thing about being a n*gga in America, it’s like storming the beach in Normandy. A guy gets popped, another guy goes, another guy falls. You just gotta keep going, gotta keep storming that beach n*gga. You gotta keep runnin’. Ain’t no rhyme or reason why it’s not you on the ground, but as long as it’s not, you better keep your feet underneath you. Keep ‘em movin’. Ain’t no time to be scared. But even if you are, what fuckin’ different does it make, run n*gga, keep going. You’re just as heroic as those people that stormed the beach. So what’s the excuse, I’m not good enough, I did something wrong, I’m not perfect nobody asked anyone to be perfect, we just asking people to be honest. You’re a leader, lead! Don’t be afraid, we got your back like the motherfuckin’ Verizon man. Run!