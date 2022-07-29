Taylor Hawkins Plays Drums on King Princess’s New Track, ‘Let Us Die’

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and effrey Mayer/WireImage

If you’re going to drop music on the same day as Beyoncé, having the late, great Taylor Hawkins on your song is a good way to go about it. King Princess released her sophomore album Hold On Baby last night, along with a music video for her new single “Let Us Die.” Notably, “Let Us Die” includes drums by Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters, who died earlier this year. “Mark [Ronson] suggested that should Taylor play on ‘Let Us Die’ and I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” said King Princess on Instagram. “Taylor wasn’t only down to play on the song, but he was also the most encouraging and wonderful presence during that session. I started sobbing at one point and Mark couldn’t stop smiling. I have never felt so lucky. Taylor made this song what it is, and I can’t wait for you to hear it”

“Let Us Die” features production by Ronson and was co-written, as much of Hold On Baby is, by King Princess (credited as Mikaela Straus) and Ethan Gruska. The music video was shot by KP’s partner Quinn Wilson, who does creative direction for Lizzo. Another notable collaborator on the album? The National’s (and the Taylor Swift’s) Aaron Dessner. Listen to Hold On Baby, including previously released single “For My Friends,” below.