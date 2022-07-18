Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Girl, you better Düsseldo! Lady Gaga’s world tour, the Chromatica Ball, finally kicked off in Germany on Sunday, July 17, starting a summerlong fest of paws up all around the world. The track list, while appearing to omit classic bangers such as “Marry the Night” and all that makes up the ARTPOP discography, still included many legendary Mother Monster bops including “Bad Romance,” “Shallow,” and the perfect finale song, “Rain on Me.” Yet the most thrilling parts of what we’ve seen of Gaga’s set thus far might be her homage to 2009’s The Fame Monster era: an epic and nostalgic performance of “Monster.”

gente eh a lady gaga da monster ball tour 😭 pic.twitter.com/Yp45vpwEXn — joshua (@groovezinho) July 18, 2022

Gaga’s outfit was an updated nod to the 2010 VMA’s “meat dress” while giving “Judas” music video circa 2011:

twitter crop is gone? here's lady gaga's meat dress pic.twitter.com/gh2l3Dz2VQ — ber 〄 (@berublue) May 6, 2021

judas is lady gaga’s best music video and I think it’s time we have that conversation pic.twitter.com/Mzvlr2usCh — Veka (Fan Account) (@babyloniaan) July 7, 2022

The performance was very much resonant of older Gaga live performances — over the top, wacky, giant sunglasses, a little bloodyish — most notably her 2009 VMA performance of “Paparazzi.”

In honor of Lady Gaga’s 9 nominations, a reminder Paparazzi is one of the greatest VMA performances of all time https://t.co/wPf5HrtWVV — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) July 31, 2020

Perhaps the most crucial signal to Little Monsters? Her “paws up.”

GAGA DID THE PAWS UP IM CRYING #chromaticaball pic.twitter.com/4Fnd1c58KB — gaga  (@thegagasource_) July 17, 2022

Gaga performing Monster like a BADASS are we back in 2010???!? #chromaticaball pic.twitter.com/yulh17KFvG — gaga  (@thegagasource_) July 17, 2022

Two years of waiting stans, two reschedules, and probably 1 billion Chromatica Oreos later, New York’s hottest club is officially the Chromatica Ball. However, Beyoncé in “Telephone” cameo when?