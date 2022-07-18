Girl, you better Düsseldo! Lady Gaga’s world tour, the Chromatica Ball, finally kicked off in Germany on Sunday, July 17, starting a summerlong fest of paws up all around the world. The track list, while appearing to omit classic bangers such as “Marry the Night” and all that makes up the ARTPOP discography, still included many legendary Mother Monster bops including “Bad Romance,” “Shallow,” and the perfect finale song, “Rain on Me.” Yet the most thrilling parts of what we’ve seen of Gaga’s set thus far might be her homage to 2009’s The Fame Monster era: an epic and nostalgic performance of “Monster.”
Gaga’s outfit was an updated nod to the 2010 VMA’s “meat dress” while giving “Judas” music video circa 2011:
The performance was very much resonant of older Gaga live performances — over the top, wacky, giant sunglasses, a little bloodyish — most notably her 2009 VMA performance of “Paparazzi.”
Perhaps the most crucial signal to Little Monsters? Her “paws up.”
Two years of waiting stans, two reschedules, and probably 1 billion Chromatica Oreos later, New York’s hottest club is officially the Chromatica Ball. However, Beyoncé in “Telephone” cameo when?