Law & Order: Organized Crime Crew Member Shot and Killed On Set

Photo: NBC

A crew member on Law & Order: Organized Crime was shot and killed on set of the NBC spinoff on July 19. The victim was a 34-year-old parking-enforcement worker who was sitting in a car on the set in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn. He was shot at around 5:15 a.m. ET and later rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 6 a.m ET. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. According to the NYPD, he worked on a parking detail “for a company that handles parking enforcement in an area on the set,” not directly for the series. “We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” an NBC and Universal Television spokeswoman told Deadline. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.” Vulture has reached out to the Law & Order: Organized Crime producers for comment.