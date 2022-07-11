Lea Michele Is the Funny Girl Now

If someone takes a spill it’s Bean and not you. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for alice + olivia

Maybe The Secret does work after all. After years of publicly auditioning for the role of Fanny Brice on Glee and in real life, Lea Michele has been cast in the starring role in Broadway’s Funny Girl revival. Michele will start performances on September 6, replacing Beanie Feldstein, who opened the revival and is slipping out earlier than expected, on July 31. In the interim, Feldstein’s current understudy, Julie Benko, will be playing the role from July 31 through September 4. Jane Lynch, who will be with the production through September 4, will be replaced by Tovah Feldshuh beginning September 6. The casting marks Lea Michele’s return to Broadway after leaving Spring Awakening in the spring of 2008, after which she spent her time on television allegedly tormenting her co-stars. Since she’s replacing Feldstein in the role, Michele is not up for a Tony Award, but this is big enough news that she will probably still be reviewed once again. We hope she can live up to the rave she received on Glee.

Emmy Award-nominee LEA MICHELE and Tony Award-nominee TOVAH FELDSHUH join #FUNNYGIRL beginning September 6!



Don’t miss Beanie Feldstein until July 31 only, followed by @JujujulieBee through September 4.



See you at the August Wilson, gorgeous!⭐️ pic.twitter.com/bvqArWoMJa — Funny Girl on Broadway (@FunnyGirlBwy) July 11, 2022