Drill rapper Lil Durk is taking a break to recover after getting a face full of pyro at Lollapalooza. Durk posted photos of his bandaged face on Instagram with the caption “Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health. I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all 💙.” Hip-hop news Twitter @mymixtapez has video of the incident that left Durk with a bandage over one eyes. Ground-level pyrotechnics went off as Lil Durk walked over them. Durk managed to finish the set, which he credits to wanting to come through for his fans. “Fuck it,” he said, “no more smoke, let’s do it.” With Lil Durk getting some much-needed recovery time, that leave only a somewhat reluctant Cardi B and a masked-up Ye to promote the trio’s single together, “Hot Shit.”