Lil Uzi Vert Drops New Music and New Pronouns

Lil Uzi Vert is sharing new music — and more about themself, too. The rapper recently changed their pronouns in their Instagram bio to they/them, a change their team later confirmed to Pitchfork. Uzi also seemed to address the switch on Twitter, after fellow rapper Yeat tweeted, “Yo they 🤾🏼♀️.” Uzi replied, “Yo yeat.” Uzi’s style has previously been dubbed gender-bending, including notoriously piercing their forehead with a $24 million gem for a time last year. The news comes ahead of Uzi’s Red & White EP. With that, the rapper also recently released two songs on SoundCloud, “Space Cadet” and “I Know.” The songs and EP come after Uzi’s last solo album, 2020’s Eternal Atake, and their collaboration with Future from that same year, Pluto x Baby Pluto. They’re also Uzi’s first solo releases since the rapper pleaded no contest to assaulting their ex-girlfriend.