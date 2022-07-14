Dean Fleischer Camp Will Helm the Live-Action Lilo & Stitch

Folks, we’ve got movement on the live-action Lilo & Stitch, just after Elvis comes to theaters. Coincidence? Marcel the Shell With Shoes On director Dean Fleischer Camp has been tapped to direct, according to Deadline. So the burden of making a live-action Stitch — who must somehow be believable as both blue dog and alien — lies with him. Jon M. Chu was in talks to direct in 2020. Originally, it was reported that horror writer Mike Van Waes would pen the script, but now Chris Kekaniokalani Bright is in negotiations.

The OG L&S followed Experiment 626 (a.k.a. Stitch) as he fled the scientist who made him, got adopted by a girl in Hawaii, and fell for the stylings of Elvis. It also showed us all the meaning of ohana and taught Disney the meaning of toyetic. In the aughts, Stitch merch seemed like the backbone of the American economy. The little dude was everywhere: TP-ing Cinderella’s castle, getting a TV-show spinoff, and becoming big in Japan. It’s still unknown whether this live-action remake will be a Disney+ exclusive or will have a theatrical release. Lilo & Stitch is the latest Disney classic to get the live-action treatment, something of a reimagining of the old Disney Vault model. Rather than re-release Disney films every few years, why not completely remake them?