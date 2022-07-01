Cardi B Glows in Gold in Her ‘Hot Sh-t’ Lyric Video

After announcing the song during a BET Awards commercial break, Cardi B‘s latest single, “Hot Shit,” featuring Ye FKA Kanye West and Lil Durk, is finally out. The lyric video includes Cardi glowing in gold in the back seat of a matching golden car. Absent from the release is an accompanying music video; Cardi shared earlier this week that she was “exhausted with everybody” and was “over” people only doing things their way. While there isn’t an iconic music video, she does include the radio edit and instrumental version of the track, in case you want to karaoke on the latter version. This song, as well as “WAP” and “Up,” will reportedly be featured on her untitled second studio album. Whenever Cardi decides to make her next music video, she has plenty of friends who might want to join in.

