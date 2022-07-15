Lizzo Samples Her Favorite Coldplay Hookup Song on Special

Emmy nominee Lizzo! Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lizzo’s new album is here, and it’s Special. The pop star announced her new album in April after the release of her smash disco hit “About Damn Time,” giving us ample time to prepare for more midsummer bops. Consisting of 12 tracks that run the gamut from disco-inflected bangers to ’80s synth pop, Lizzo flits between themes self-love and inclusivity with ease while maintaining her trademark buoyancy. She collabs with Max Martin on “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” a song that could fit on a John Hughes soundtrack, while “Everybody’s Gay” is giving Donna Summer and Off the Wall–era MJ. She heads to the aughts, sampling Coldplay’s “Yellow” — her self-described hookup song — on the track aptly titled “Coldplay.” The album rollout wasn’t without its bumps: In June, she removed a harmful word from her second single, “Grrrls,” and issued an apology on social media after being accused of using ableist language. Ready to listen to something special? Stream the album below.