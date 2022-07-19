How to Stream Lollapalooza 2022 From Your Air Conditioned Home

Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage

Did you want to watch j-hope’s US festival debut but can’t catch a plane ride to Chicago this year? While there are numerous reasons why travel may be stressful this summer, you can still dance with your lightstick from the comfort of your air-conditioned home. Hulu is the streaming partner for several festivals this summer, giving fans the chance to watch the show online. Lollapalooza, one of the longest-running music festivals in the United States, returns for its 29th year to Grant Park, Chicago, and now to your living room. Below is a streaming guide to Lollapalooza 2022 on Hulu.

Using their Hulu subscription, music lovers can stream performances from j-hope, Metallica, Machine Gun Kelly, Tove Lo, Wallows, Denzel Curry, and more. One feed will be available for Thursday and two different feeds for Friday through Sunday. Notably missing from the Hulu line-up are Dua Lipa, Green Day, J. Cole, and Charlie XCX, who are all only performing an in-person show for festival fans, meaning we all have to save our Dua dance for another night.

You heard it here first. We're your official streaming destination of #Lolla 2022! Hulu subscribers can catch all the #Hulupalooza action starting July 28-31, at no additional cost.

Watch and see the schedule 👉 https://t.co/7fxYD4Cy6F pic.twitter.com/i22rbIVPRH — Hulu (@hulu) July 19, 2022

The stream begins on Thursday from 2:25 PM -11:00 PM CT, Friday from 1:00 PM - 10:00 PM CT, Saturday from 1:00 PM - 10:00 PM CT, and Sunday from 1:45 PM - 11:00 PM CT. Set times may change closer to the date. The full line-up is available on Hulu, where you can stream the festival only on July 28-31.